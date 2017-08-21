21 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Presidency, Unido to Train 150 Youths On Non-Oil Sector

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) has entered into a partnership with the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Youths and Student Affairs to launch an investment and technology promotion programme for the non-oil sector.

The Special Assistant to the President on Youths and Students Affairs, Alhaji Nasir Saidu Adhama, disclosed this when he led the UNIDO Investment Technology Promotion Office (UNIDO-ITPO), Lagos and Vienna offices delegation on a courtesy visit to the Kano State Executive Council, explaining that the partnership included a sensitization workshop where 150 youths comprising 75 males and 75 females from Kano were trained on special business analysis software developed by UNIDO.

He said the software would help small businesses in developing business plans required in seeking funding from financial institutions.

During the visit, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje thanked Adhama, the head of UNIDO ITPO in Nigeria Mrs Olumodimu Adebisi and the others for their gestures.

