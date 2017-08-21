Egypt: Somali President Jets Off to Egypt

President of the Federal government of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has left Mogadishu for Cairo on Sunday morning on state visit.

President Farmajo and a delegation he was leading flew to Egypt, after receiving an official invitation from his counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, according a source at the Presidency.

Somali President, accompanied by Ministers and high-ranking officials on his visit to Egypt is expected to hold talks with el-Sisi on the bilateral relations between the two countries.

This is the first trip to Cairo by Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, since his election as 9th President of Federal Republic of Somalia in February 8, 2017 by Parliament.