20 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Relative Calm Returns to Somali Town After Retreat of Al-Shabaab

Photo: VOA
African Union Mission in Somalia (file photo).

The Southern Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Southwest said on Sunday a relative calm has returned to Bariire, 60Km northwest of Mogadishu after retreat of Al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab militants were flushed out of the key town, following a joint military offensive by Somali and AMISOM forces, with the support of U.S. troops in Saturday.

Abdirisack Aden Abdi, the deputy Minister of Security for the Southwest state, told Radio Shabelle that they welcomed the capture of Bariire from Al shabaab fighters.

"Bariire's seizure was a blow to Al shabaab, and significant victory for the central government and Southwest administration and a pivotal moment in defeating Al shabaab," Abdi added.

Residents said that since the arrival of SNA and AMISOM troops on Saturday, the situation is changing for the better.

The town of Bariire has been recaptured several times in the past by the Somali and AMISOM forces, but withdrew from it later due the persistent Al shabaab attacks.

