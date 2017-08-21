18 August 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Lawmakers Put Moratorium On Nude Photos of Mudslide Victims

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: http://slconcordtimes.com/
Mudslide victims given befitting burial
By Jariatu S. Bangura

While giving tribute to the memory of August 14th Flood and mudslide victims which left over 300 dead, Members of Parliament yesterday unanimously adopted a resolution calling on the Sierra Leone police to arrest and charge anyone who transfer, display or parade nude pictures and videos of victims in any shape or form on social media.

Moving the motion, Majority Leader of Parliament, Hon. Leonard Fofanah, said issues surrounding the disaster should not be politicised as it was a natural disaster beyond human control and that sharing those images is tantamount to disrespect for the dead.

"The way and manner people are parading and transferring photos of the affected victims is not patriotic, but rather tarnishing their image. Respect should be given to the dead", he said.

Hon. Sheku Amani Sannoh of Constituency 112, Lumley, extended gratitude to the sympathizers since the disaster occurred on August 14.

"It is bad for people to portray negative pictures of the recent incident. Let us be more patriotic as per the laws of this country. This is a call to Nationalistic and patriotic. As we speak, dead bodies are still being retrieved," he said.

More on This

He called on SLRA and Works Ministry to connect communities that have been disconnected by the flooding.

Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo of Constituency 030, Portloko district, said the county lacks capacity to effectively handle post disaster issues, as only two machines were available to excavate dead bodies from the rubbles.

He called on authorities concerned to handle the issue with the utmost respect it deserves, especially on issues regarding the evacuation of the people from those prone disaster communities.

Hon. Alhassan Kamara said it was a disgrace for people to share naked photos of people that were gruesomely killed by the mudslide, thus noting that those that would fall short should face the full force of the law.

"There is need to regulate social media because of this sad incident. No more should we allow corpses of the mudslide be shared. Their memories are not respected. Let go out and provide body bags rather than displaying their nakedness," he said.

Minority Leader, Hon. Dr. Bernadette Lahai said the disaster encompassed people from every area across the country; therefore it was a concern for all.

"We are now bound to implement our Environmental laws. We will go back and plant the green belt that we once have. I encourage the government to provide alternative lands. The cracks at those affected communities are still there. There must be a central command to make

More on This

€300,000 for Disaster Affected Families

Following the deadly mudslide and flooding that have caused hundreds of casualties in Sierra Leone and displaced around… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.