Photo: This Day

Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State

Makurdi — Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins yesterday shot and killed Governor Samuel Ortom's Principal Special Assistant on Knowledge Economy and Investments, Dr Tavershima Adyorough, at his residence in Makurdi.

This is coming a little over a year since the killing of the governor's Senior Special Assistant on Security, Denen Igbana, on May 20 by yet to be identified gunmen at his Tion-Sha resident along Naka road in Makurdi.

The gunmen, who invaded Dr. Adyorough's residence at about 12.10am yesterday, also shot his wife who is now on admission in hospital.

The Benue State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, said his command received information at about 12:20am that two gunmen shot Adyorough and his wife in their residence at BIPC quarters in Nyiman, Makurdi.

"The police on arrival rushed the couple to the BSU [Benue State University] teaching hospital where the man was confirmed dead while the wife is currently receiving treatment. Five expended cartridges were also recovered from the scene of the crime," he said.

Makama said he has ordered the immediate investigation to unravel those behind the heinous crime and assured members of the public that the perpetrators would be brought to book

Governor Ortom, on his part, described the killing as unacceptable and condemnable, and urged security agencies to swing into action immediately so as to arrest those responsible for the dastard act.

He added that the late Adyorough was a competent and dependable aide, just as he sympathised with the immediate family of the deceased.