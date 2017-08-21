Ethiopia: Conquering the Toughest Challenge of All Times

Photo: allafrica.com

Former Ethiopian prime minister Meles Zenawi.

"There is no point in fighting after people are finished. This is the saddest time in my life. I have seen many desperate times, but none of them is as desperate as this me. The people that I am fighting for are dying because of food. They are hard working but because of lack of support because of lack of scientific agricultural practices these people are dying, because of no fault of themselves. That is the toughest challenge in my life."

This is taken from one of the most striking interviews of the late prime minister Meles Zenawi which he spoke as a fighter during the time of famine and drought in Ethiopia in 1984.

It also seems the very moment he held his firm stand against the backward traditional agricultural practice of Ethiopians at the moment which was exposing them for the multifaceted social economic and political crisis.

Ever since he took political office in 1991, Meles was a strong proponent of agricultural led development which he strongly pursued until the gradual substitution of the policy with manufacturing industry led.

he made agricultural and land use reforms in the country. The country reached food self-sufficiency at national level after two decades of work to increase the production and productivity. Ethiopia's annual production has reached more than 25 million metric tons. The stereotypical description of the country as destitute and an example of famine is now changed through unstinting efforts over the last decades.

Out of the country's 115.5 million hectares of total land area, the arable land is 64%(74.3%million hectare),while the amount currently used is only 14 million hectare. This also put negative impact for agricultural productivity because of it practiced traditionally by human labor and animal.

In present time there are millionaire farmers who can produce sufficient agricultural products and generate high income reverse of past history famine and drought. For consecutive years agriculture generates 45% of country's GDP and covers 86% of export. It became one of the most growing sector in the world that is more than 11% growing rate which employees 85% of country population.

Now a days , the Meles legacy has changed its focus to large scale commercial agriculture and millions of hectares of its most fertile farm lands and the waters and rivers are started giving their fruits for Ethiopia's economy development and growth. Currently farmers adopted the culture of implementing the modern technologies and increased production.

Agriculture Transformation Agency(ATA) report indicates that Ethiopia is one of the few countries in Africa that has consistently surpassed the targets of 8.5% annual agricultural growth and 10% national public expenditure towards the agriculture sector. Over the past decade, Ethiopia committed an average of 14% of its national budget to agriculture. This investment has been used to lay strong foundations for the sector by building effective institutions, strengthening policies and regulations, and expanding agricultural services to smallholders.

ATA in collaboration with the MoA and Ethio Telecom, launched '8028', Ethiopia's first agricultural hotline in 2011 . The 8028 hotline seeks to support sustainable agriculture by empowering smallholders with access to agronomic best practices. This helps farmers to increase production with updated information in cases of drought, pest and disease .

A new fertilizer policy has also been drafted and is under consideration by senior policy makers. The new policy encourages fertilizer use efficacy, profitability, and access to balanced fertilizers. In addition, micro-dosing of lime has been piloted with the potential to increase nutrient recovery, necessary for high crop yields in acid soils.

The agricultural transformation policy strengthened cooperative sector to play great role in agricultural transformation through effective input delivery to smallholder farmers. Farm building can create an organized outlet for surplus agricultural produce by acting as an agent of aggregation, market orientation and commercialization.

The report shows that the transformation of subsistence agricultural production into a commercially oriented system requires efficient and timely delivery of quality inputs to farmers at competitive prices. It also requires transparent output markets that provide signals to the farmers, allowing them to make informed decisions on what to produce and at what quality standards, as well as where and when to sell their outputs. Currently, the Ethiopian agricultural markets are characterized by extended marketing chains between producers and consumers, with each actor adding costs.

According to ATA, Ethiopia has established more than 12,500 Farmer Training Centers (FTCs) with the eventual goal of establishing one FTC per kebelle, and Agricultural Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions also established.

Most importantly, more than 2,000 agricultural machines in priority areas of the value chain were produced and distributed by the private sector to smallholders and other services providers in the target woredas. More than 1 million smallholder farmers have been reached with new technologies with over 850,000 smallholder farmers using these technologies on an area covering more than 350,000 hectares. The starting point for the pillars of the Agricultural

Transformation Agenda in GTP II are the four strategic objectives for the agriculture sector highlighted in the GTP II increased and market oriented crop production , productivity increased livestock production, reduced degradation and improved productivity of natural resources and enhanced food security. These are all directly included as pillars in the Agricultural Transformation Agenda.

The report mentioned the main drivers of agricultural transformation in Ethiopia are the smallholder farmers of the country. The indigenous knowledge that exists with these farmers must be recognized and leveraged. At the same time, farmers engaged as true partners in evaluating and contextualizing any new technologies that are identified. As such, the Transformation Agenda prioritizes its deep engagement with the smallholder farmers of the country to ensure that the entire process serves their needs and aspirations.

Agricultural success was made possible as the programs designed to ensure food security at household level have been realized during the last decades,as farmers have shifted towards producing high income generating products and effort are boosting the manufacturing and industry sector by strong local investors.