Ethiopia: An Occurrence in History' Documenting the Legends of the World Class Mind

Photo: allafrica.com

Former Ethiopian prime minister Meles Zenawi.

Meles is well known among his colleagues and comrades as an all rounded thinker who is eager to acquire knowledge from every one and also likes to impart his knowledge to every one. Accordingly during his time of struggle and leadership he has held a number of dialogues and debates with cross sections of the society including intellectuals, youth, trade union, business community, political parties among others.

Meles had a lot of encounters with journalists both from home and abroad. His insightful and meticulous responses to the questions of journalists were highly informative and educational to the audience.

Many journalists witness that sitting with Meles for interview or press conference is both challenging and educational incident. His unforgettable and witful responses to questions are highly valuable that many of the journalists retain them to further quote his words either in their works or personal chatting later in life.

Gebremichael Gebremedhin, a seasoned journalist in Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) is one of the several journalists who were lucky to have repeated chances to interview Meles or have a chat during work trips, among others.

Coupled with his personal encounters, Gebremichael has been collecting, researching and compiling remarkable works, speeches and other incidents of Meles and published them as a book. It would not be an exaggeration to say that one book is very small to collect all the best works of Meles through out the times of his struggle and leadership. But from the efforts of Gebremichael it is easy to find out that he has sweated a lot in condensing his journey in one compilation.

Entitled "Era Phenomena, Meles Zenawi and Renewed Ethiopia", the 377 pages long book elaborates on Meles's restless life, Meles the attorney of black people, Meles in the eyes of the critics, Meles and Eritrea's issue, Meles's political ideology strategic plan, Meles and Nile water politics, Meles Ethiopian Renaissance Engineer, Meles the Greatest man/Dreamer, the death of the visionary leader and His Green legacy continuity.

In addition, Gebremichael on his book observed that Meles had been a true and gallant son of Ethiopia. Since his young age, Meles had lived for Ethiopia and to the Ethiopian people. As a fighter, he fought gallantly against tyrants and along with his comrades brought about the demise of the brutal Derg regime.

As a leader, he was a pragmatic and visionary leader, who led the country towards economic growth, political stability and good governance. He helped stabilize his country and placed it on the path of an unprecedented economic growth.

As a leading politician, Meles established amicable diplomacy and bilateral ties with countries of the world. He demonstrated his strong personal commitment over many years to improving the lives of millions of people in Ethiopia and Africa.

He was also an inspirational advocate for the causes and interests of Africa on international forums to mention among others. Meles is really a gifted man in leadership qualities, skills, and scholar, researcher that indicates he was a visionary leader and could be a model to the African leaders at large.

Gebremichael "Era Phenomena, Meles Zenawi and Renewed Ethiopia" talks about his own new book, which chronicles every book he's read. He had smooth relationship with Meles and got the chance to interview about his views to his homeland in general.

"Era Phenomena, Meles and Renewed Ethiopia" states that development is a political process first and economic and social process later as to Meles. It is the creation of a political set-up that is conducive to accelerated development that sets the ball of development rolling. Only when there is a state that has the characteristics of a developmental state, can one meaningfully discuss the elimination of rent-seeking behavior. In its absence rent-seeking will be rampant no matter what the size of the state might be.

According to the book, Meles meanwhile stated about the neo-liberal paradigm that is socially wasteful and rent-seeking is the result of government activity and of the size of government activism.

As Gebremichael showed on his book, the requirements for the establishment of a developmental state and the emergence of democracy - initially an agrarian one largely coincide, the only divergence being that of the political rules of the game. He also showed that building consensus on the rules of the game is not only consistent with the requirements of a developmental state but may also reinforce and consolidate it.

As to Gebremichael, Meles believes about developmental State as the primary goal to enhance economical growth and transformation. To achieve these goals developmental state, contrary to neo-liberal paradigm, intervenes and plays a leading role in guiding the direction and pace of economic development .He describes developmental state as neither socialist nor free-market but something of unusual combination which is characterized by the "plan-rational capitalist developmental state" with its intervention and rapid economic growth.