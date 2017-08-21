20 August 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Deputy PM Urges Leadership to Renew Commitment for Meles' Legacy

By Kassahun Chanie

The leadership should strive to renew the commitment for Meles' legacy to honor and sustain ahead the development policies and strategies,Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen stressed.

According to Demeke there is a need to build qualified leaders, combat rent seeking political economy and fighting corruption to realize the late Prime Minister Meles's vision for peace, democracy, development and good governance.

Demeke added that Meles was best able to articulate a theory linking state power, ethnic identity, economic policy and so forth.

In addition Demeke said Meles was very generous in different occasions, every time having "heart-to-heart" discussions on a wide range of issues, including global peace and the development of Ethiopia, Africa and developing nations.

As Deputy Premier noted, Meles was restless for his everlasting efforts to achieve political stability and economic development in Ethiopia. Such endeavors made it possible for the African nation to continue to post double-digit economic growth, transforming the country into "one of the most dynamic nations in Africa.

Hence Demeke noted the leadership members in particular need to renew their commitment for the realization of Meles' living legacy as it should grow in the heart of every Ethiopian, enabling the country to stand as a model or as a pillar in the center of world history again.

