The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is searching for a missing a 36-year-old fisherman who was allegedly washed off rocks by waves at Cape Vidal while fishing.

NSRI Richards Bay deputy station commander Brynn Gericke said its Richards Bay duty crew were activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) following reports that the fisherman was missing on Sunday at noon.

"Our sea rescue vehicle was dispatched carrying our NSRI rescue swimmers to the scene and two NSRI sea rescue crafts were towed to the scene to be launched if required. The TNPA helicopter carrying NSRI ASR (Air Sea Rescue) rescue swimmers and Ezemvelo Wildlife rangers and the police responded," Gericke said.

A local fishing boat, Advantage, also assisted in the operation and searched an area North of the area.

"Despite an extensive sea, shore and air search and rescue operation, no sign of the missing fisherman has been found and a Police Dive Unit will continue an ongoing search operation," he added.

Police are investigating the incident.

