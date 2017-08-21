Ethiopia: We Should Renew Our Commitment for Meles Legacy!

Photo: allafrica.com

Former Ethiopian prime minister Meles Zenawi.

One of the famous motos during Ethiopian peoples armed struggle against the tyrant Derg regime goes " Our struggle is long and bitter, our victory is inevitable". The moto is specially common among the fighters of Ethiopian Peoples Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) and more specifically among Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF). It signified that people need to join hands, and commit themselves to wage a long and bitter struggle against a deep rooted social, economic and political problem that has been hampering the lives of people for decades or centuries.

Uprooting this long ingrained shackle of people development obviously needs a fierce and protracted struggle which is likely to traverse from generation to generation. Just as the late prim minister Meles said, such struggle is more of a relay running than marathon. When one fighter is martyred the other comrades succeed and carry on with the objectives and causes for which the martyred fighter sacrificed their lives.

The sacrifice which fighters of the different generation need to pay may differ based on the level of progress of the struggle which is relayed to them by the preceding one. Many Ethiopian youth who left their reputable jobs, higher studies or even sweet homes have martyred themselves during the armed struggle to relay a bright future for the current generation. The current generation also needs to dispose its responsibilities by renewing its commitment to the causes and become part of the struggle.

Fighters of the armed struggle have left their practically tested experiences and encounters set lesson for the generation that followed. Meles as one of them has lived and worked many exemplary even lasting jobs. Not only Ethiopians but also foreigners witness that Meles was a phenomena of the era. His vision and cause of struggle have long lasting impacts.

A man of world class mind Meles is a top and iconic fighter of a mass of brilliant and audacious fighters who sacrificed their precious knowledge, time and lives for the cause of the people.

The legacy he left is also outcome of his unreserved work with his fellow martyrs' bright, well thought and practically tested thought that have crossed the challenges of time and human and natural elements. The legacy is a deeply and carefully designed road map relayed to the current and future generation that needs to continue the struggle until the journey is wound up with victory. Thanks to the committed work of the martyred fighters , the current and future generation do not need to repeat the same fierce armed struggle or reinvent the wheel. Rather they can resume the struggle by committing themselves to the provisions of the legacy of meles.

A very big loss his departure is though, we should be more worried about whether we have properly handed down his legacy. The past 5 years have witnessed strong and all rounded movement to maintain the rapid economic growth, building democratic system, peace and security. All of these are successful and need to be further upheld.

We should renew our commitment to carefully observe the legacy of Meles and ensure that they are well sensitized to the current and future generation.

Through his far sight and clear vision, Meles has left us a precious legacy that we can apply in all sectors and parts of our lives.

This means he has simplified our lives. So we should work harder to realize the fight against poverty.

We can see that it is all a matter of involving the current and future generation in the long struggle for their bright future.