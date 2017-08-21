Sudan: President Bashir - Africans Are Capable of Resolving Their Differences

Khartoum — The President of the Republic Omar Bashir on Sunday stressed that African people are mature and are capable of resolving their differences amongst themselves, without any foreign interventions, saying the untapped resources of the continent have been the cause behind the greed of other countries and international corporates to use these resources.

The President who was talking to the member of the African Political Parties Council, said African parties have a huge role to play in the political life of the continent

The presidency organized a banquet in honor of the visiting delegations of the African Parties' Council which was attended by minister and officials.

The president underlined the need for the African parties to work for the unity of the people of the continent, saying if the African continent unites economically and militarily it would bypass many others in the world.

The president said it was imperative for all to work for resolving African conflicts and differences as those are a source for wasting African riches and African youth energies.

He said Sudan backs the council to carry out its role of bringing closer African people and African countries in preparation for the unity and cooperation in all fields among African countries.