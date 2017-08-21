2 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister for Foreign Affairs Visits Sweden

Khartoum — The minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour will pay a visit to Sweden at the invitation of His Swedish counterpart August 22-24, for discussions of bilateral relations and boosting coordination in the international forums, particularly that Sweden is member of the Security Council.

Ambassador Ghareb Allah Khidir, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the minister will meet during the visit with the deputy premier and wit the chairman of the foreign relations at the Swedish Parliament, as well as the minister for international cooperation in addition to a number of businessmen and media in that country.

He said the minister will deliver a lecture on the essential role of Sudan in preserving the reginal peace, security and stability.

The Minister is accompanied by ambassador Yusuf Kurdufani, Director of the European Affairs at the ministry of foreign Affairs , Deputy head of the minister's office Idris Mohamed, and ambassador Faisal Abdul Azim Salim the ambassador responsible for the Swedish dossier at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

