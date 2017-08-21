17 years of armed struggle and 21 years of political leadership make up a significant portion of the late former Prime Minister Meles Zenawi's 57 years of stay on earth. The biography of Meles shows that he left his higher studies at the Medical school of Addis Ababa University to join fierce armed struggle in northern Ethiopia.

Meles' main cause for struggle and political life is to emancipate the nation from tyrannical rule ensure the human and democratic rights of people, and most of all to eradicate peoples worst enemy, poverty.

Towards the end of his life as Premier, Meles launched a new journey of Ethiopian renaissance, which mainly aims to bring the country to an irreversible development.

But half a decade has passed since he left the nation he toiled a lot to transform stirring a wide spread query of whether the country will continue to prosper as he started it or revert back to the previous situation. His death has actually left the country at the moment in a saga of varying speculations about the fate of the nation and the people.

Some people who questioned the succession plan of the government feared that the country will plunge in to turmoil or the country's economy would crumble due to lack of strong leadership.

Hadush Kassu, a veteran fighter and Director of Research and Study Directorate at Government Communication Affairs Office refutes these allegations as emanating from lack of clear understanding of the nature of the ruling party EPRDF and the burning desire of the people.

The departure of Meles is an unbearable loss, Haddush says adding that the mechanism of operation in the ruling party is a team work and his vision has been continued to be implemented after wards by the leadership who succeeded him.

Ethiopia in the past five years have shown remarkable growth in economy in spite of formidable challenges which is an indicator to the commitment fo the leadership to the realization of Meles' legacy. "Ethiopia's economic growth in the past 25 years was 8.5 %, and in the past 15 years was 10 % and in the past 5 years it was 10.8%."

Ethiopia has seen some challenges during the last five years from natural and political causes. The El Nino induced drought which is the worst of its kind in more than 50 years in East Africa is one of the impacts against the country's economy which left more than 10 million people vulnerable to food shortage. According to Haddush, the challenge is actually an imminent one but has proved that the country has built a capacity to carry on itself during such adversities which is a practical check which proved the capability of the economy to overcome crisis.

The widespread unrest that flared up in various parts of the country recently have also occurred as one of the biggest political challenges the country faced in recent decades.

As the government admitted at the moment the turmoil is mainly outcome of the embitterment of the youth and the general public by the corruption and maladministration that surfaced in various public service institutions.

Haddush reiterated that though violence should not be taken as a means to forward grievances the refusal of the youth to tolerate the malpractices is a cause which Meles and fellow martyrs died for. And Meles himself was underlining on the gravity of such issues for the existence of the nation and had warned that they can occur in different times changing their faces.

He also underscored that building a democratic system and good governance is not an overnight job as it is an outcome of a long process and effort.

Hence he stipulated that while being on remarkable level of treading on Meles legacy, the country awaits a very tough task ahead in further perpetuating the legacy.

Haddush further urged that the leadership and the general public need to work towards profoundly sensitizing the legacy to the current and future generation.