Rabat — On the 64th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, HM King Mohammed VI will deliver on Sunday evening a speech to the nation, the Ministry of Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery said.

HM the King will chair, on Monday at the square of the prefecture of M'diq-Fnideq in M'diq, a banquet to mark His 54th birthday, the ministry added in a statement.

The Royal speech will be aired on Moroccan and TV channels on Sunday at 9.00 p.m.