19 August 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Pardons 415 People On 64th Revolution of the King and the People

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — On the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, HM King Mohammed VI granted his pardon to 415 people who were convicted by the different courts across the Kingdom, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 343:

337 inmates benefited from the pardon over their remaining prison term.

6 inmates had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 72:

14 people benefited from pardon over their imprisonment term.

1 person had his prison sentence dropped and fine maintained.

1 person benefited from pardon over his prison term and fine.

56 people had their fines annulled.

On this glorious occasion, HM the King agreed, in a lofty royal initiative, to grant his pardon over the remaining prison term for the benefit of 13 detainees, sentenced over terror charges and who participated in the "Mussalaha" (reconciliation) program, and commuting death penalty to a 30-year fixed prison term for the benefit of one convict, in response to the requests of pardon made by the people concerned to HM the King, after they officially expressed their attachment to the Nation's immutable values and national institutions, reviewed their positions and thinking, voiced their rejection of extremism and terrorism and affirmed that they resumed the right path, while showing good conduct in prison.

Morocco

'Parliamentary Diplomacy Will Boost Rwanda-Morocco Relations'

The Speaker of Morocco's House of Representatives, Habib El Malki, has said that parliamentary diplomacy between both… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.