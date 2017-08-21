Morocco: HM the King Pardons 415 People On 64th Revolution of the King and the People

Rabat — On the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, HM King Mohammed VI granted his pardon to 415 people who were convicted by the different courts across the Kingdom, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 343:

337 inmates benefited from the pardon over their remaining prison term.

6 inmates had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 72:

14 people benefited from pardon over their imprisonment term.

1 person had his prison sentence dropped and fine maintained.

1 person benefited from pardon over his prison term and fine.

56 people had their fines annulled.

On this glorious occasion, HM the King agreed, in a lofty royal initiative, to grant his pardon over the remaining prison term for the benefit of 13 detainees, sentenced over terror charges and who participated in the "Mussalaha" (reconciliation) program, and commuting death penalty to a 30-year fixed prison term for the benefit of one convict, in response to the requests of pardon made by the people concerned to HM the King, after they officially expressed their attachment to the Nation's immutable values and national institutions, reviewed their positions and thinking, voiced their rejection of extremism and terrorism and affirmed that they resumed the right path, while showing good conduct in prison.