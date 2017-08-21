Morocco: HM the King Offers Condolences to Family of Late Abdelkebir Alaoui M'daghri

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of Director General of Bait Mal Al Quds Asharif Agency Abdelkebir Alaoui M'daghri, who passed away on Saturday in Rabat.

In this painful circumstance, the sovereign extended to the deceased's family, relatives and friends, his heartfelt condolences and sincere compassion for "the loss of one of the sons of Morocco who was known for his sincere patriotism, unwavering attachment to the sacred values of Ummah, abnegation and devotion to serve the higher interests of the homeland as well as in office given the positions entrusted to him as minister of endowments and Islamic affairs and director general of Bait Mal Al Quds Asharif Agency."

HM the King Prayed God to give patience and comfort to his family and relatives.