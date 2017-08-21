Sierra Leone: Liberian President Mourns With Sierra Leone

Her Excellency, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of the Republic of Liberia, has just arrived in Freetown to show solidarity and sympathize with the Government and People of Sierra Leone following the flooding and mudslide that claimed the lives of hundreds and destroyed countless properties.

President Johnson Sirleaf is the third West African leader to visit the country in the aftermath of Monday's catastrophe. Senegal and Cote D'Ivoire had also sent in high level delegations to show solidarity with the Government and People of Sierra Leone.

The Liberian President will accompany President Koroma to attend the multi-faith burial ceremony for victims of the flooding and mudslides of 14 August, 2017, which will take place today at Waterloo, Western Rural district.