18 August 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Liberian President Mourns With Sierra Leone

Tagged:

Related Topics

Her Excellency, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of the Republic of Liberia, has just arrived in Freetown to show solidarity and sympathize with the Government and People of Sierra Leone following the flooding and mudslide that claimed the lives of hundreds and destroyed countless properties.

President Johnson Sirleaf is the third West African leader to visit the country in the aftermath of Monday's catastrophe. Senegal and Cote D'Ivoire had also sent in high level delegations to show solidarity with the Government and People of Sierra Leone.

The Liberian President will accompany President Koroma to attend the multi-faith burial ceremony for victims of the flooding and mudslides of 14 August, 2017, which will take place today at Waterloo, Western Rural district.

Sierra Leone

Lawmakers Put Moratorium On Nude Photos of Mudslide Victims

While giving tribute to the memory of August 14th Flood and mudslide victims which left over 300 dead, Members of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.