Namibia: Union Was Informed of Retrenchments - O&l

Ohlthaver & List corporate communications manager Roux-ché Locke said the group engaged Nafau in advance over the retrenchments of 21 Pick n Pay employees.

Locke said this in response to an article in the Friday edition of The Namibian, where Nafau general secretary Jacob Penda said the union only learned of the retrenchments on Wednesday last week.

"They (the workers) were given notifications yesterday (Wednesday). Now, we will negotiate to minimise the impact on our members," he had said.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Locke called Penda's statement false.

"The union was notified on 19 July, as per the attached document, which also indicates receipt of the letter by the office of the Nafau general secretary, Jacob Penda.

"I am sure you will understand our concern concerning the affected employees who are already aggrieved, as well as the reputational damage this type of misleading information poses to the O&L Group."

The attached document dated 19 July informed the union of O&L's plans to retrench, which would be effected on 1 September. It also informed the union of meetings which would be held with the affected workers.

On Thursday, O&L confirmed to this newspaper that Pick n Pay Namibia retrenched 21 workers at the coast because their positions were "non-critical".

Those affected worked in the warehouse, bottle store, fruit and vegetable section as well as administration.

The exercise is not linked to the announcement of 3 500 retrenchments by Pick n Pay in South Africa. Locke said the Namibian case "is part of normal business realignment".

"The tough economic climate at the coast has taken its toll on both our Pick n Pay branches at Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, eroding sales growth, inflating expenses and rendering their current business model unsustainable.

As a result, a business decision was taken to reduce non-critical positions at these branches, effective 1 September, necessitating the rationalisation of these operations to bring cost structures in line with turnover and current performance," she explained.

Staff were given options of preferential consideration for other vacancies within the group (of which most have been successful), or severance packages, which are being negotiated.

Some workers said they were surprised, and were not ready to leave the company as they had been working there for many years - some nearly 20 years.