Namibia: Man Kills Nephew (2)

A 34-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Friday for murder after he threw his nephew aged two onto the ground.

The toddler later died of severe head injuries at the Rupara clinic, in Kavango West region.

Police said yesterday the unidentified man committed the crime at the Rupara village in Kavango West.

Chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi identified the toddler as Alberth Hausiku.

In another toddler death, a two-year-old boy died while his father was still missing by yesterday after a hippo knocked over the canoe they were using to cross the Mutwalwizi channel in the Zambezi region on Thursday.

The mother survived the incident, and the search for the missing man was still on yesterday.

The police said the body of the two-year-old, identified as Timothy Sitali, was later found floating in the stream.

The Omuthiya police arrested a man who allegedly raped two minors aged eight and six on Friday after their grandmother reported to the police.

"It is alleged that the neighbour lured the two minors to his hut and raped them. The suspect was arrested, and police investigations continue," said Shikwambi.

In accident reports, six people died in separate car accidents over the weekend.

Two people were killed on the spot when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck, about eight kilometres west of Witvlei on Friday.

The driver survived and is in critical condition in the Gobabis State Hospital.

Another accident occurred on the B8 near Grootfontein, where two cars collided head-on on Friday.

One of the drivers, identified as Ignatius Andreas Mwira (51), died on the way to hospital in Windhoek, while two passengers were admitted to a hospital in the capital.

One man was killed on Friday in Windhoek when three cars had a pile-up near the Windhoek Correctional Facility.

One of the cars involved in the accident was a minibus which belonged to the Windhoek City Police, Shikwambi said.

The man who died was a passenger in a taxi that was hit by the minibus after the driver of the third car lost control.

Four other passengers in the taxi and one in the minibus sustained serious injuries.

The police could not release the identity of the deceased because his next of kin had not yet been informed.

Lungameni Nashimbala (28), died yesterday when he lost control of his vehicle at the Klein Manasse border post near Aroab, about 200 km east of Keetmanshoop.

"The accident was only discovered around 07h30 by a farmer, at which time the deceased was still alive.

"He, however, passed away on the way to Keetmanshoop," the police spokesperson said.

The Mukwe police in Kavango West are also appealing for help in identifying a 55-year-old man who died on the spot after he lost control of his vehicle and overturned yesterday between Shadikongoro and Andara junction.