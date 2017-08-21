Namibia: Khomas Endorses Geingob for Swapo President

SWAPO'S Khomas regional coordinator Elliot Mbako has announced that the regional leadership has endorsed President Hage Geingob as the sole candidate for the ruling party's president.

Mbako made the announcement last Friday in Windhoek following several media reports that the region was divided over endorsing Geingob.

"Be assured of one thing, come the Swapo Party congress of 2017, Dr Hage Geingob will be uncontested, for we rally behind you (Geingob) in force. We must maintain stability and consistency as well as contribute towards nation building," stated Mbako.

He also urged all Khomas delegates to support all candidates proposed by Geingob "for he must work with candidates he trusts and who are a heartbeat away from the presidency".

"We should accord him a second opportunity. We pledge our endorsement and unconditional support and backing for comrade Hage Geingob as president of the Swapo Party," Mbako said.

Mbako also claimed that there are well connected people in the region who are using money and influence to destabilise the party's structures. He said they will be exposed.

"They insult, they disrupt and they seek attention. The clock is ticking, it is just a matter of time and we will expose you all," said Mbako while making reference to social media statements targeting senior government officials.

While Mbako was creating the impression of unity in the region, The Namibian understands that serious concerns have been raised about thelist of regional delegates going to the party's congress, as well as the election of Meriam Onesmus, who is a director in the finance ministry, as regional secretary for information, which is a full-time paid party position. Earlier this year the Swapo politburo resolved that party members in full employment should not hold full-time party positions.

Mbako, however, said the issue of congress delegates had been resolved by the verification team and that the regional information secretary issue was being dealt with at the party's headquarters.