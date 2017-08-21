Namibia: State's Case Closed in Farmer's Murder Trial

THE prosecution has closed its case in the trial of an Okahandja area farmer facing a murder charge after the fatal shooting of a poacher early last year.

Public prosecutor Filemon Nyau announced the end of the state's case in the trial of farmer Kai Rust in the Windhoek Regional Court on Friday.

With the prosecution's case at an end, defence lawyer Jan Wessels said he would not be asking for Rust to be found not guilty at this stage of the trial. The next proceedings in the trial are due to take place on 12 September, when magistrate Alexis Diergaardt, Rust, Wessels and Nyau are planning to visit the scene where the late Andreas Ukandanga died at the farm of Rust's father on 27 January last year.

Ukandanga (41) and three fellow poachers were skinning a kudu that they had killed on the farm, situated north-east of Okahandja, when he was shot.

Rust is charged with a count of murder, and three counts of attempted murder. The three charges of attempted murder are based on allegations that he fired shots at the three poachers in Ukandanga's company while they fled from the scene where they had been skinning the kudu.

Rust denied guilt on all of the charges when his trial started on 30 May.

Wessels has told witnesses who testified in the trial that according to Rust, he fired a shot in the direction of a dog he had found on his father's farm, and then saw three people jumping up from behind a rock and running away. When he went to the spot from where the three people ran away, he found a man lying on the ground, fatally injured.

Rust denied that he aimed a shot at any person at the scene, and according to him, Ukandanga was struck by a ricochet bullet, Wessels has also said.

A forensic scientist from the National Forensic Science Institute of Namibia has also concluded that Ukandanga was hit by fragments of a bullet that ricocheted off a hard object, such as a rock, the court has heard.

The medical doctor who carried out an autopsy on Ukandanga, Dr Simasiku Kabanje, was the last witness to testify for the prosecution on Friday.

Dr Kabanje recorded in a first post-mortem report that there were two laceration wounds on Ukandanga's left shoulder, and a penetrating wound high on the left side of his back. In a second report, dated six months after the first, he stated that there was an entry wound on the right side of Ukandanga's neck.

The second report was done after the police officer in charge of the investigation of the case informed him that the prosecutor general's office had queries about the matter in his first report about which it wanted clarity, Dr Kabanje said.

He testified that with the second report, he tried to do a reconstruction of the most probable scenario in which Ukandanga was shot. However, he conceded in response to a question from magistrate Diergaardt that his second report was based on speculation.

Under cross-examination from Wessels, Dr Kabanje also agreed that photographs taken at the scene where Ukandanga was shot did not show that he had a wound on the right side of his neck.

Rust was in custody for a year and four months before he was granted bail in an amount of N$40 000 last month. His bail was extended when the case was postponed on Friday.