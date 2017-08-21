Nigeria: Replicate London Hospital Facilities in Nigeria - NMA Tells Buhari

Kaduna — The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back from his medical vacation in London and urged him to replicate in Nigeria the facilities he benefitted from in London hospital, and to do that within two years.

The President of NMA, Dr. Mike O. Ogirima voiced the call yesterday in Kaduna while fielding questions from newsmen at a press conference organized to mark the end of the NEC meeting of the association, calling on Buhari to utilize his positive experience in the health systems of other climes to impact on the health care system in Nigeria.

"The president has firsthand experience of what we have been talking about: upgrading Nigerian hospitals and that is why we are calling on him, that based on his experience, he should replicate what he has seen in London to take care of the masses," he reiterated.

The association had in a communiqué issued earlier urged the government to implement the Abuja Declaration of at least 15 per cent budgetary allocation to health.