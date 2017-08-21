20 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP Arrives West Kordofan, Launches Work At Al-Fula-Al-Muglad Road

Al-Fula — The Vice-President of the Republic and Chairman of the High Committee for Arms Collection, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman arrived in Al-Fula, capital of West Kordofan State, Sunday , and launched work at the 101km-long Al-Fula-Al-Muglad road with total cost of SDG432m.

Governor of the West Kordofan State, Abul-Gasim Al-Amin Baraka said the Al-Fula -Al-Muglad road has economic, historic and social importance for linking production areas with markets, referring to establishment of a number of roads in the State.

The Vice-President directed the company executing the project to step up work to complete construction of the road before the scheduled date , disclosing that the road would be extended to Abyei.

He also directed Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to fund the 53km-long Al-Fula-Babanoosa road.

The Company's Director, Asem Al-Tayeb Ismail said the time said for completion of the project is 26 months , underling commitment to completing the work as set in plans.

He indicated that there are no problems impeding he work.

