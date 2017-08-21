20 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Selection of Al-Begrawiya Pyramids for Celebration is to Promote Touristic Sites in Country

Khartoum — The Minister of Tourism, antiquities and Wild Live, Mohamed Abu- Zaid Moustafa, noted that the selection of Al-Begrawiya pyramids in Nahr Al Neil (river Nile) state for the celebration of the tourism international day in next September, and the forum of the tourism ministers this year enhances the state's touristic and investment position, support the national economy and promote the cultural heritage and prominent touristic sites in Sudan.

In an interview with the Sudanese News Agency SUNA, to be published later, he indicated the approval of China to the Sudan as a touristic destination with the existence of all the conditions for promotion.

He pointed to the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the promotion of Chinese tourists to Sudan last year, and the adoption of 50 agencies with the approval of the Chinese government, calling on the Sudanese private sector working in tourism for the work with Chinese government to adopt more travel agencies to fly more than 120 million tourists a year to the world, which will increase tourism revenues and boost the national economy.

