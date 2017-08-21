20 August 2017

Sudan: Mahmoud, Saudi Ambassador Discuss Issues of Concern to the Two Countries

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud discussed in the Republican Palace, Sunday, with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Sudan, Ali Hassan Ja'afer, ways of consolidation of bilateral relations in all fields.

The Saudi Ambassador said in press statements that the meeting sought ways of enhancement of relations between the two Countries , especially in economic and investment domains as well as the role of Saudi Arabia private sector, saying the meeting followed meetings of the Joint Sudan- Saudi Arabia Committee and the Sudanese-Saudi Businessmen Council.

He added he briefed the Assistant of the President on efforts made by the Embassy to facilitate procedures for Sudanese pilgrims.

