20 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: ND Secretary-General Discusses Classification of Constitution-Related National Dialogue Outcome

Khartoum — The Secretary-General of the National Dialogue(ND) and Minister of Minerals, Professor Hashim Ali Salim held meeting with Minister of State at Comical of Minister and Rapporteur of the High Committee for Follow up Implementation of National Dialogue Outcome, Jamal Mahmoud.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, and the Chairman of the Technical Committee for Implementation of the State Institutions Reform Recommendations , Dr Omer Mohamed Salih.

The meeting discussed of the national dialogue outcome after dividing them into constitution, legislation, policies and procedural recommendations and that it was agreed during the meeting that all outcome would referred to ministerial sectors, committees and ministries.

