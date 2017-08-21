Sudan: Mahmoud Informed On Overall Situations in White Nile State

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud was briefed on overall security, political and development situations in the White Nile State.

The came he met the Republican Palace, Sunday, the Governor of the White Nile State, Abdul-Hameed Musa Kasha.

Kasha said in press statements that he presented full briefing to the Assistant of the President on measures being taken by the State on Khor Al-Waral refugees camp incidents and the academic stability in Bakhta;-Rudh University.

The Governor asserted stability of health situation and that the White Nile State is free of epidemics.