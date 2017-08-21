Sudan: Round Table About Sudanese-Russia Economic Partnership

Khartoum — The International Center for African Studies, and the Economic Committee of the National Assembly are due to organize a round table about the economic partnership between Sudan and Russia, in Tuesday the 22 of current august at 1:00 a.m. at the assembly's hall.
The ambassador of Russia to Khartoum, and Mr. Nikola Everestov, member of the Trade and Economic Committee in Moscow and the Sudanese-Russian economic committee in Khartoum, in addition to a number of representatives of the ministries of the economic sector and the specialized experts will take part in the round table.