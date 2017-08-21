Sudan: Al-Jaz - The Integrated Slaughterhouse Project As Partnership Between Sudan and China

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the High Committee for Overseeing Sudan's Relations with BRICS countries, Dr Awad AhmedAl-Jaz, affirmed that he Integrated Slaughterhouse Project is a partnership in animal and agricultural field between Sudan and China.

Al-Jaz, who was attending opening of meetings of China Technical Committee for the Project in his Office, Sunday, pointed out that the delegation came to complete discussion over engineering and mechanic work plan, explaining that the project implemented at donation and loan from China.

He hoped that the project would contribute to promotion of our animal resources and to export meat instead of animals.

Dr Al-Jaz added the Slaughterhouse would use a high technologies and make use of all wastes.