Liberia Suffers Poor Waste Management

The managing director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), has confirmed that Liberia suffers waste hygiene practice. N. Hun-Bu Tulay maintained that Liberia has a low hygiene practice that must be improved in order to have 50 percent reduction in the rate of infant and maternal mortality.

The LWSC director spoke Thursday at the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism regular press conference in Monrovia. According to a Water Aid-based statistics, 1.1 million people in Liberia do not have access to safe drinking water, while 3.7 million people lack adequate sanitation, contributing to a little over 500 children dead annually.

Tulay claimed that these children do not only die from sanitation but rather poor hygiene which as a serious issue to be considered, is being practiced in the country.

He further explained that the corporation is currently working with the Ministry of Health and partners to have an improved hygiene habit amongst people across the nation.

He indicated that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of recent spoke about open defecation that seems not to be working at the moment as many people in central Monrovia do not have access to proper latrine facilities, which according to the LWSC managing director, is also a challenge to the institution, a trend it is working to reverse.

Tulay cautioned people and government that "all of these diseases are not only resulted to sanitation. A lot of people do not wash their hands before eating or after using the latrine or bathrooms; therefore we must improve our hygiene practices to be able to do away with some of these outbreaks."

Lamenting further, the LWSC managing director reaffirmed calls for the change of the transmission line, something if not speedily addressed will bring the supply of water to a standstill in Liberia.

He explained that the pipes have failed three times since he took over the institution which is a serious sign of warning that it is approaching the expiration date.

Tulay indicated that the water system was constructed in 1960 and that there is a need for it to be changed, adding "if nothing is done to address the situation and it eventually gets completely damaged, it will take the government up to US$40 million to have it altered.

He said the corporation has received funds from government and partners to rehabilitate and undertake other projects at the institution, but not a dime has been given to have the pipeline changed.