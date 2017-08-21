Liberia: NEC Rejects Dr. Slewon

The Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has rejected candidature of Dr. Michael P. Slewon from contesting in Nimba County district #9.

The commission's decision grew out of the case submitted G. Sherman Dahn, objector versus Dr. Michael P. Slewon, respondent. Submitted August 17, 2017 and heard the same day, commissioner Ebba-Dividson said the appeal comes from the Board from the August 3, 2017 final ruling of the hearing officer denying and dismissing objector/appellant's objection to the candidature of Dr. Slewon alleging violation of the National Code of Conduct.

"Specifically, objector contends that Dr. Slewon is a presidential appointee serving as director general of National Commission on Higher Education," the final ruling indicated.

According to the final ruling of the board of commissioners, the objector further contends that Dr. Slewon is also a presidential appointee serving on the boards of several community colleges.

The ruling further states that for his part, respondent/appellant, while not denying that he presently serves as director general of the Commission On Higher Education and on the boards of several community colleges, argues that he is not a presidential appointee.

In her ruling, the hearing officer dismissed the objector's complaint. "Not satisfied with the ruling, appellant excepted, announced an appeal to the Board of Commissioners, and filed his bill of exceptions".

From the final ruling in the matter, this suggests that Dr. Slewon lied under oath that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has at no time ever appointed him to serve in her government.

Dr. Slewion's pronouncement came after the National Elections Commission (NEC) called on all presidential appointees to resign ahead of the ensuing October 10, 2017 election.

In the letter of appointment dated March 20, 2012 with reference EJS/MOS/RL/0459/2012, copy of which is in the possession of this paper, the President said she was pleased to re-appoint him to the position of director general of the Commission on Higher Education, Republic of Liberia.

"It is expected that you will take office immediately and if not already submitted you are required to file, by April 3, 2011, with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission the declaration of income, assets and liabilities," the re-appointment letter indicated.

President Sirleaf's re-appointment letter assured him of her trust that he will justify the confidence reposed in him to execute his responsibilities to the credit of his country.

"I trust that you will justify the confidence I have reposed in you and that you will execute your responsibilities to the credit of yourself and our country," the re-appointment letter concluded.

Dr. Slewion was among 13 more officials named to positions in government.

In the Executive Mansion tweet dated 19th March 2012, he was among Tarnue Marwolo, Dr. Augustine Konneh, John Buway, Christopher Neyor, Cllr. Chea Cheapo, William Slour, and George Yarngo.

Others were Arthur B. Karnuah, Maima Kanneh, Augustine Kimber Victoria Wolobah Duncan and Adonie Z. Greaves.