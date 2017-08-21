Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets New Ugandan Ambassador

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour received, Sunday, the newly appointed- Ugandan Ambassador to Sudan with aim of presenting his credentials to assume his assignments as Extra-Ordinary Ambassador and Plenipotentiary to Sudan.

The Ambassador, during the meeting has affirmed the sisterly relations linking the people of the two countries, expressing that his country looks forward to President Al-Basher's visit to Uganda in the context of communication between the leaderships in the two countries following the recent successful visit of the Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni to Sudan.

Prof. Ghandour, on his part, welcomed the Ugandan diplomat, wishing him success in his mission in Sudan.

He affirmed the Foreign Ministry's readiness to cooperate with him and to facilitate his assignments.