Sudan: Trade State Minister Calls for Cooperation Among Stakeholders to Develop Gum Arabic

Khartoum — The state Minister at the Ministry of Trade, al-Sadig Mohamed Ali, noted that gum Arabic is one of the basic commodities the five years program based on for reducing the deficit in trade balance, pointing to importance of cooperation between the stakeholders for the development of gum Arabic.

During his address to the 4 th forum of gum Arabic, at the Grand Holiday Villa, the State Minister has lauded the efforts of the Advanced Projects United Company Ltd. for the adoption of the forum and the integration of roles between the public and private sectors, referring to importance of such activities in development of the various, economic, social and environmental impacts of gum.

He said that the forum tackled the issue of establishment of a bank for the gum Arabic to serve it in terms of financing the production and trade sectors, indicating that the establishment of a private zone for the gum Arabic would contribute to attracting investment for the production and manufacturing.

The Secretary General of the Gum Arabic Council, Dr. Abdul Magid Abdul-Gadir, pointed to the 31 species of trees producing gum Arabic in the Sudan, calling for concerted efforts to add value to the commodity to increase national income.

The representative of the advanced projects united company Ltd. Naji Farah Yousif said that the company has adopted method for the development and maximize the benefit of the gum Arabic, and the organization of the Gum Arabic Forum for the purpose of its development, and to discuss the obstacle to find solutions for the country's interest.