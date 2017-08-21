Sudan: Chad Welcomes Sudanese Government Decision to Collect Weapons - Ambassador

Khartoum — The Ambassador of Chad to Sudan, Salah Hamid Shegaira has affirmed that the visit of the Chadian Premier to Sudan Monday comes within context of enhancement of relations between Chad and Sudan and that the Prime Minister of Chad will discuss with the Sudanese government officials some scheduled files.

Shegaira said in a statement to SUNA that the Prime minister of Chad will stand during his visit on Sudan's industrial experiment and how to it could be copied by Chad , besides visiting some vital areas , asserting that the visit would deepen Chad's relations with Sudan.

He added that the Sudan-Chad relations are deeply rooted due to co-relation between the two people, referring to experiment of the Joint Sudanese-Chad Forces , which have , he explained, played important role in achievement of stability and become an example at level of the region.

The Chadian Ambassador announced his Country welcome to the Government decision to collect firearms in Darfur , and called it a "major initiative", adding that spread of weapons in Darfur was source of concern to Chad that led to prosperity of trading in weapons and possession of weapons by unruly groups.

He asserted his country support to the decision whenever requested to do that.

He indicated that Chad has experience in arms collection and scored great successes that contributed to achievement of stability and security in Chad.

The Chadian Ambassador said all problems come from conflict-torn Libya and that required from us to intensify efforts to protect borders with Libya in order to tighten control over transport of weapons along the borders as well as paying attention to development issues

He unveiled that the Chadian President, Idris Deby will hold meeting with President of the Republic, Omer Al-Bashir soon to continue discussion over issues of joint cooperation, maintaining of security and tribal reconciliations.