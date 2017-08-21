20 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour Meets Mauritanian Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met, Sunday, at his office, the new Mauritanian Ambassador to Sudan with the aim of presenting a copy his credentials to the minister, prior to submitting the original copy to the President of the Republic to assume his assignment as Extra-Ordinary Ambassador and Plenipotentiary to Sudan.

The Ambassador expressed pleasure to work in Sudan, referring to the strong relations between the two countries.

The minister welcomed the Ambassador, wishing his success in his assignments in Sudan.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.