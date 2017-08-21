Sudan: Ghandour Meets Mauritanian Ambassador

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met, Sunday, at his office, the new Mauritanian Ambassador to Sudan with the aim of presenting a copy his credentials to the minister, prior to submitting the original copy to the President of the Republic to assume his assignment as Extra-Ordinary Ambassador and Plenipotentiary to Sudan.

The Ambassador expressed pleasure to work in Sudan, referring to the strong relations between the two countries.

The minister welcomed the Ambassador, wishing his success in his assignments in Sudan.