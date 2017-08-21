Sudan: Saudi Ambassador Congratulates Ali Mahdi for Selection to ITI

Khartoum — The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ali Hassan Ja'afar, has visited the actor Ali Mahdi at his house in Riyad area in Khartoum to congratulate him for his selection as secretary general for the International Theater Insitiute.

The ambassador stressed that the wining of the high position indicates the selected actor significant position in both the regional and international levels in the field of culture and the drama movement.

The celebrant was provided an invitation to perform Hajj at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Meanwhile, the event was attended by a number of artists, creators and those interested in cultural and theater work in the country.