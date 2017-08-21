20 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chadian Premier to Start Three-Day Visit to Sudan Monday

Khartoum — The Prime Minister of Chad, Albert Pahimi Padacké, will arrive here Monday on a three-day visit during which he will meet with President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and the Vice-President, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman to discuss ways and means of boosting relations between the two countries and issues of common interest.

The visit of the Chadian Premier comes at invitation from Vice-President of the Republic and response to a visit he paid to Chad.

Mr. Padacké will hold meeting with the Sudanese Businessmen and Employers Federation (SBEF) and investors at his residence in Corinthia hotel in Khartoum on investment opportunities in Chad.

The visit program will include visits to some companies and industrial firms.

