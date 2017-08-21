Egypt: Defense Minister Visits Cairo, Meet Egyptian Counterpart

Cairo, Egypt — The Minister of Defense, Lt General Awad Mohamed Ahmed Bin Aouf, who arrived here on an official visit to Egypt, on Sunday met his Egyptian counterpart, Lt Gen Sidgi Subhi.

The two sides held a round of talks focused on local, regional and international development and their repercussions on the stability in the region beside other issues of mutual interests for the two countries.

The Egyptian Minister for Defense has pointed out during the meeting to the depth of the relations between the Sudan and Egypt and the issues of mutual interest, referring to the cooperation between the two sides to face challenges in the area and backing efforts seeking to boost security and stability for the people of the region in Africa.

On his part, Sudanese Minister for Defense Bin Aouf, has referred to the strong bonds linking the two countries, saying Sudan is keen for boosting partnership and cooperation with Egypt in all domains.

The Minister commended the Egyptian efforts and leading role in preserving peace and security and fighting terrorism and fundamentalism, in side the African continent.

The meeting was attended y the Egyptian chief of staff Gen Mahmoud Higazi and a number of Egyptian military leaders beside the Sudanese ambassador to Cairo.