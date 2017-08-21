Liberia: Who Wins?

The first presidential debate held Thursday could not have been any useful and meaningful if the candidates minced words on their plans to tackle Liberia's chronically ingrained problems of impunity, corruption, the health system, the economy and other issues most matter.

But of the four candidates - Vice President Joseph Boakai (UP), Alexander Cummings (ANC), Charles Brumskine (LP) and Benoni Urey (ALP) that clatter on stage, who was the toughest and bravest, who showed boldness and determination in speaking dissecting the issues. The New Republic's Reuben Sei Waylaun & Jackson Clay who attended the debate reports.

The presidential debate that brought together the first four presidential contenders out of the six invited to the intellectually issue-driven contest must have been a thing of the past by now, but Liberians will continue to grapple with their performance and may ask who might have done well.

It is apparently clear that supporters of each of the candidates are likely to claim victory since the organizers did not make it a priority who the winner is or will be.

Organized by the Deepening Democratic Coalition (DCC), the debate aimed to provide Liberians, mainly voters the chance to hear from candidates their plans, what they intend to do and how they intend to do them.

It took into consideration few thematic areas including the economy, health, security, reconciliation and corruption.

In their introductory remarks, the candidates provided a vivid picture of the service and quality they bring to the table, the kind of Liberian envisioned for which Liberians should give them their votes.

ALP Urey

In his opening remarks, Benoni Urey of the All Liberian Party (ALP) said he wanted to get Liberia working again, provide opportunity for reconciliation of all Liberians and create an environment for economic growth and a corruption-free system. As someone who traveled outside Monrovia, he said he has seen the sufferings of Liberians and wanted to do something.

On specific issues, the ALP standard-bearer promised to embark on radical approach and action in addressing problems confronting Liberia's advancement, vowing to close down the John F. Kennedy Hospital, establish a fast track court to try corrupt officials of government and ensure those convicted are made to sweep the streets of Monrovia and many other actions.

Benoni Urey must be given the edge as he took the Donald Trump-style of speaking out his gusts against the ills that continue to bedevil the country during the Presidential Debate at the Paynesville City Hall organized by "Deepening Democracy Coalition" (DCC), a conglomeration of several media-leaned entities.

With cheers from the audience at the historic event, Mr. Urey vowed he would take radical approach in addressing the health needs of the country including closing down the John F. Kennedy medical hospital with the aim of restoring it to its pre-war status to take care of the health issues affecting the people.

Closing down the JFK, he argued, is to make it worthy of a referral hospital as it was before the civil war.

Most Liberian government officials and their relatives travel out of Liberia using government money attend to medical problems, but the ALP standard-bearer noted that would be null and void as he will stop the foreign trips for medical attention.

When it comes to corruption, he said his actions would be uncompromising, vowing to establish a fast track court that tries corruption cases as expeditiously as possible to be able to prosecute corrupt officials at all levels.

Under an ALP government, he made it clear convicted corrupt officials will wear prison shirts and will be made to sweep the streets because they deserve it.

"I will take the issue of corruption seriously if elected president of the country, because corruption has greatly affected the country at all levels," he said. "You know when Samuel Doe took power in 1980, he executed 13 government officials for corruption; I am sure he would have executed a thousand if he was here."

When it came to the issue of the shelved TRC recommendations, he was emphatic about the lapses that the marred the entire process including appointing individuals with the intent to protect the interest of the very state actors.

While he said there would be reconciliation, those found guilty through the TRC must be prosecuted, stressing "all those who took part in the bloody civil conflict must be prosecuted."

The ALP standard-bearer said Liberia has deteriorated and it was time for the country to take it rightful place.

"The country has deteriorated economically, politically and globally and it was time to rewrite the chapter when elected president, "he emphasized, and noted that if Liberia must take its place, there is a need to ensure economic diversification, governance at all levels and not the selected few.

"The involvement of everyone will move Liberia forward. We must unite as people and country. We must change our attitudes. We need to make farms," he said.

VP Boakai

in his remarks, Vice President Joseph Boakai said he has a worth of experience and credibility which Liberia needs to move forward. On specific issues, VP Boakai said his government would prioritize construction of roads, one of the means the economy can flourish. In his calculation, if roads the economy will boom because farmers will be able to bring their products to the market without hindrance and there would be free movement of goods and services.

He wants Liberians demand their rightful place because his administration will have the capability and will power to ensure such.

The UP standard-bearer said the young people in the need to get skill opportunity to help them prepared the challenges ahead. "It is time for action and not talking. We need to go beyond and work for the betterment of the country," he said.

"Liberians are aware of the challenges they face both in and out of the country and I look at the quality of life the ordinary people up country live." The vice president intoned that he could not have done any better while serving as vice president because according to him he was left out of the process, noting "how can you park a racing car and expect it to run. But put the car on the track and you will see," vice president Boakai stressed.

Commenting on the country's economy, VP Boakai stated that unless more good roads are built across the country to open the country, the economy would never get better.

The Unity Party standard bearer said that he thinks it is wrong for a country to continuously be begging and thanking others, thus, his first priority when elected would be roads.

He said Liberia has very bad roads, something which in his mind is responsible for the bad economy, a situation according to him that needs to be addressed.

He did not agree with his colleagues when it comes to slashing the salaries of officials of government, indicating that "officials must be able to have something to live on after leaving government."

He was also not clear on the issue of corruption, but emphasized his entire life in public service has been blameless and stainless.

VP Boakai also stressed the importance of agriculture so that Liberians are able to feed themselves. In essence, he told Liberians that his government would place emphasis on agriculture.

Concerning the ongoing political tension on the Capitol Hill surrounding the planned impeachment of some justices of the Supreme Court, he refrained from taking aside.

He said the issue was being looked into and as such he could not comment on it.

ANC Cummings

Sharing his thoughts on the way forward for Liberia, ANC's Standard-bearer, Alexander Cummings, said the age of Liberia doesn't reflect its development, and said it was time to think differently.

"If the country and its people keep doing the same thing they would get the same results and as such it is time to change the way things have been done in order to get different results," he said.

As he said from time to time, Cummings argued that Liberia's age (170 years) doesn't reflect the development, and so it is time to think differently.

"About three weeks ago we celebrated 170 years but yet we are among the most underdeveloped and poorest countries in the world. If we keep doing the same thing we will not get different results," the ANC flagbearer stated.

He cautioned Liberians to look for those who according to would answer the hard questions during these elections. Cummings further indicated that the biggest security threat the country now face is the issues of unemployment and the number of uneducated people in the country, adding that until these are addressed, the country still risks a serious security threat.

He said his administration will not take kindly to corruption, meaning that officials guilty of the menace will face the full weight of the law.

On security, Mr. Cummings told the audience unless the economy is functional and Liberians are provided employment opportunities, crimes and insecurity will persist.

The presidential debate organized by Deepening Democracy Coalition (DDC) under the theme 'Strengthening the quality and professionalism of the media in covering Elections brought together four of 20 presidential candidates.

LP Brumskine

Liberty Party standard bearer, Cllr. Charles Brumskine indicated that when elected as president of Liberia, no Liberian would be abandoned and left in abject poverty.

"No Liberian will be left out under a Brumskine-Karnwea administration. It is time to change this country and bring our people together and not tearing them apart," Cllr. Brumskine noted.

The LP presidential candidate said he does not believe in reducing poverty but eliminating poverty from the Liberian people, adding that he would ensure that wasteful spending in government is cut off. He vowed to reduce the salaries of government officials including members of the national legislature based on consultation.

He said his government would give attention to resetting the education system which remains in a state of mess

Under a Liberty Party-led administration, he promised the creation of an education trust fund from cuts into wasteful spending in government in order to provide better and quality education for all Liberians.

On the TRC recommendation, he said his government will not prioritize a war crimes court to try alleged war criminals, though it would be taken into consideration.

He also emphasized the importance of restorative justice as opposed to retributive justice. By that, he said his government will focus on the palava hut approach of bringing war criminals together around the table.

He places reconciliation, peace-building and agriculture at the front-burner as the surest way of remaking Liberia, stressing "we have to move Liberia forward."

Besides, he noted his government will not take lightly corruption and will ensure the prosecution of officials.

Brumskine said he was much more concerned about providing better living for Liberians outside of Monrovia, making specific reference to the condition of an old woman he met in Nimba County.

During the entire debate, the LP standard-bearer was the only candidate who seized on VP Boakai's slips such as his position on corruption.

"I listened to Madam Sirleaf's address in January when she said she failed in the fight against corruption and to reconcile the Liberian people; I wonder why Joe will do alone if she and Ellen cannot do it together," he quivered.

It is difficult to figure out the winner of the debate as the candidates proportionally shared their thoughts, though some did not provide direct answers to some of the questions, thus leaving the audience in doubts.

Moderators were constrained to restate questions to get better understanding of candidates' comments on specific questions.