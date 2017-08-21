Sudan: FM Undersecretary Meets British Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naem received, Sunday, the British Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Christopher Trot accompanied by the British Ambassador to Sudan, Mikael Aron.

The meeting reviewed the strategic dialogue between Sudan and Britain, where the two sides agreed to hold the 4th session of the dialogue, in London, next October.

The British diplomat has commended the efforts being exerted by the Sudanese government to realize comprehensive peace in Sudan, affirming support to the efforts being extended, in this connection.

The preparations for holding the Sudanese-British Forum which is scheduled for next, November, in London, was also discussed.