Sudan: Contracts of Implementation of Number of Qatar-Funded Development Projects in Darfur to Be Signed Monday

Khartoum — The Chairman of Darfur Peace Office and General Supervisor of Darfur Commissions Magdi Khalefalla is due to launch , Monday , at Corinthia hotel in Khartoum the signing ceremony of contracts of implementation of numerous development projects financed by Qatar Development Fund.

The contracts cover construction of 10 model villages in the five Darfur States.

The Chairman of Darfur Peace Office appreciated Qatar efforts and sponsorship of the peace process in Darfur in addition to its contributions to reconstruction and development in the region.

He said establishment of 10 model villages in Darfur would contribute xto repatriation of displaced people and refugees to their home villages, disclosing that Qatar had set up 10 model villages in Darfur during the period of the Darfur Regional Authority as well as crash development projects.

Magdi pointed out that the construction of these villages comes with context of implementation of Doha Document for Peace in Darfur, stressing that Qatar has played pivotal role in achievement of security and peace in Darfur.