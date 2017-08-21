Uganda Road Fund Releases Shs 75 Billion

The Uganda Road Fund (URF) has released Shs 75.8 billion for the first quarter of financial year 2017/18 to its designated agencies and sub-agencies for routine and periodic maintenance of various categories of public roads.

This followed URF's signing of performance agreements with all its agencies which include Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), KCCA, 121 local governments (districts and municipalities) and the latter's sub-agencies like town councils and sub-counties.

According to URF's August 14 statement, the released money will be used to facilitate routine and periodic maintenance of roads and bridges and will also be used for road safety works.

The money will also be used for axle load control and enforcement for fixed and mobile, ferry operations and maintenance, plant and equipment repairs, transport studies, and road materials and operational expenses of respective agencies.

In the statement, Unra has planned to maintain 1,849km of paved roads, 9,149km of unpaved roads, 52 bridges and 13 ferries, among other road maintenance activities.

"KCCA will maintain 97 kilometres of paved roads and 80 kilometres of unpaved roads as well as road markings and junction maintenance under its road safety programmes. Districts will maintain 26,600 kilometres of roads and four bridges in this quarter," the statement reads.

However, according to the statement, 4,190 kilometres of roads and one bridge will be maintained by respective municipal councils. Also, to benefit from the funds in this quarter are the six newly-created districts.

These are: Namisindwa, Pakwach, Butebo, Rukiga, Kyotera and Bunyangabu.

Annually, road construction and maintenance in Uganda costs Shs 406.7 billion and in this first quarter, only 18.64 per cent has been released.

However, URF says there has been a shortfall of Shs 25.8bn in its budget. "The funds for community access roads will be disbursed to districts in the second quarter of the financial year," the statement reads.

In this financial year, URF has also embarked on maintenance of bridges on the DUCAR (districts, urban and community access roads) network. Resources have also been released for the completion of selected town council roads that were not completed in financial year 2015/16.

Scope of works

Bridges

Passa bridge (Bududa)

Kyoho bridge (Kasese)

Muhito bridge (Sheema)

Bujwanga-Simase-Lufudu Swamp (Namayingo)

Kyakatagwa bridge (Rakai)

Kabunika (Lyantonde)

Mupanda bridge (Kasese)

KCCA

Kamwokya traffic signal installations

Kalungu road

Nantongo road

NWSC road

Kayinda road

Road maintenance

Wandi rhino-Arua

Kitgum-Lokung

Lira-Aduku

Iganga-Kaliro

Jinja-Kamuli

Amuria-Acowa

Ariami-Lopei

Kabwohe-Kitagata

Muyembe-Namalu

Zirobwe-Lwajjali

Villa Maria-Kalungu

Breakdown of disbursements to designated agencies

Designated Agency

Q1 Funds Disbursed

UNRA

49,956,621,004

KCCA

3,638,724,563

Districts

8,977,845,950

Municipalities

4,819,281,420

Town Councils

3,682,506,747

Mechanical Imprest

2,235,566,420

Emergency Funding

750,000,000

Tarmacking Town Councils

1,130,346,876

Bridges

643,782,576

Total

75,834,675,557