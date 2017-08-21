Rwanda: Presidential Inauguration Was Incident-Free - Police

Last Friday's presidential inauguration ceremony was flawless and without any incident, Police have said.

Police confirmed that even the ensuing merrymaking happened in calm atmosphere and that the crowds were blissful and orderly across the country.

In his address to the media, Police spokesperson Theos Badege said it was no surprise that celebrations were peaceful.

He hailed motorists who heeded to Traffic Police guidelines to allow convenience for visiting delegations and dignitaries proceed without difficulty.

Badege also acknowledged the contribution of all stakeholders in ensuring the event was held in a safe and secure environment.

The whole exercise was seamless from the campaigns through the voting day and to the inauguration ceremony," he said.