Kenya: KHRC Takes Fazul Mahamed to Court

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has moved to court to challenge NGO Coordination Board's directive striking out its certificate of registration.

Through lawyer Nzamba Kitonga, KHRC argues that it was never furnished with a notice to show cause or any opportunity to be heard in relation to that action.

UNLAWFUL

Mr Kitonga, therefore, terms the directive as "arbitrary and unlawful" as it violates KHRC's right to fair administrative action.

He claims KHRC has complied with the law yet the directive poses a grave risk to its operations.

According to the lobby, its image internationally is bound to suffer since it has been maliciously accused of tax evasion, money laundering, misappropriation as well as embezzlement and diversion of donor funds.

KHRC has sued the NGO coordination board in a case in which the Law Society of Kenya is listed as an interested party.

The letter containing the directive issued by NGO Coordination Board CEO Fazul Mahamed is dated August 14 and also seeks freezing of the lobby's bank accounts.

They therefore want the directive suspended pending the hearing and determination of the case.