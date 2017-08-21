21 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KHRC Takes Fazul Mahamed to Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maureen Kakah

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has moved to court to challenge NGO Coordination Board's directive striking out its certificate of registration.

Through lawyer Nzamba Kitonga, KHRC argues that it was never furnished with a notice to show cause or any opportunity to be heard in relation to that action.

UNLAWFUL

Mr Kitonga, therefore, terms the directive as "arbitrary and unlawful" as it violates KHRC's right to fair administrative action.

He claims KHRC has complied with the law yet the directive poses a grave risk to its operations.

According to the lobby, its image internationally is bound to suffer since it has been maliciously accused of tax evasion, money laundering, misappropriation as well as embezzlement and diversion of donor funds.

KHRC has sued the NGO coordination board in a case in which the Law Society of Kenya is listed as an interested party.

The letter containing the directive issued by NGO Coordination Board CEO Fazul Mahamed is dated August 14 and also seeks freezing of the lobby's bank accounts.

They therefore want the directive suspended pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Kenya

Opposition's Election Case Lodged with Court

Lawyers for opposition leader Raila Odinga have served their 25,000-page presidential election petition papers on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.