20 August 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mai Makoni Drops New Album

Tagged:

Related Topics

By By Clayton Masekesa

HONDE VALLEY-based gospel artist Winnie Makoni has taken the fast tempo beat from his new album release titled Arise and Shine as a best way to spread the gospel.

Popularly known as Mai Makoni in the gospel arena and backed by the Group Towers of Grace, she has released the album laden with praise and worship songs.

Celebrated gospel singer Blessing Shumba features on the song Moyo Wangu, which has jiti flavour and it was produced by talented producer Ollin Anderson of Kunashe Studios in Mutare.

Songs like Ruponiso, Buruka Nehemiah and Ndawana Jehovha are already receiving rave reviews on various radio stations.

"I have realised that many people want or they prefer fast tempo music. So on this album I have decided to dwell more on the fast beat so that I can reach a wider audience," Mai Makoni said.

"Music plays an influential part in spreading the gospel. We have preachers who preach in church but music is another instrument that carries the message of the word to different audiences. It is easier to praise and thank God through dancing and singing."

Mai Makoni said she featured Shumba on the song Moyo Wangu as a way of appreciating the role that singer has played in her musical career.

Other songs on the album include Simuka Uvheneke, Chenjerai and Huwepo Hwenyu.

Jehovha NdiMwari, Shamwari Yangu and Ndinoshuva Ruoko complete the album.

Zimbabwe

Will Grace Mugabe Ever Return to South Africa?

The scene has been set for a protracted legal battle between the South African Government and Gabriella Engels, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.