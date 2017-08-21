Zimbabwe: Mai Makoni Drops New Album

HONDE VALLEY-based gospel artist Winnie Makoni has taken the fast tempo beat from his new album release titled Arise and Shine as a best way to spread the gospel.

Popularly known as Mai Makoni in the gospel arena and backed by the Group Towers of Grace, she has released the album laden with praise and worship songs.

Celebrated gospel singer Blessing Shumba features on the song Moyo Wangu, which has jiti flavour and it was produced by talented producer Ollin Anderson of Kunashe Studios in Mutare.

Songs like Ruponiso, Buruka Nehemiah and Ndawana Jehovha are already receiving rave reviews on various radio stations.

"I have realised that many people want or they prefer fast tempo music. So on this album I have decided to dwell more on the fast beat so that I can reach a wider audience," Mai Makoni said.

"Music plays an influential part in spreading the gospel. We have preachers who preach in church but music is another instrument that carries the message of the word to different audiences. It is easier to praise and thank God through dancing and singing."

Mai Makoni said she featured Shumba on the song Moyo Wangu as a way of appreciating the role that singer has played in her musical career.

Other songs on the album include Simuka Uvheneke, Chenjerai and Huwepo Hwenyu.

Jehovha NdiMwari, Shamwari Yangu and Ndinoshuva Ruoko complete the album.