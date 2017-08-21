SUPERSUB Munyaradzi Chiwara provided the magic touch that Yadah FC needed, scoring a late winner to earn his side maximum points against Chapungu at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants dominated the lunchtime kickoff, which was seemingly headed for a stalemate until Chiwara's clincher in the 85th minute.

"We are very happy with the three points because maximum points are very crucial at this time of the season. I was also very impressed by the fighting spirit shown by the boys.

Now we are going to work hard to make sure that we keep the momentum going, "Yadah caretaker coach Thomas Ruzive said after the match.

Maxwell Mavuto had the first real chance for the visitors following a cutback from Charles Mativenga, but he wasted his effort from inside the box.

Chapungu goalkeeper Roy Mazingi was the first to make a save, palming Wellington Kamudyariwa's freekick back into play just before the half hour mark before forward Moses Demera rose majestically to meet Brian Chikwinya's cross but could not direct it into goal just before half time.

Ageless Phillip Marufu forced a save from Tafadzwa Dube with his first touch of the ball after coming in for the injured Livingstone Genti in the second half.

Dzingai had the Yadah fans up on their feet but his speculative shot whistled past the post late on.

Chiwara then latched on to a loose ball and blasted into the roof of the net to ensure maximum points for the Miracle Boys.

Losing coach Tends Chikuni expressed displeasure at the way the referee handled the match.

"It's football, sometimes when you fail to convert your chances you concede last minute goals and lose the match. What I am more worried about is the officiating. Our players were not well-protected, as a result we had injuries and you don't want to lose players at this stage of these competition," he said.

Defender Themba Ndhlovu and midfielder Livingstone Genti were stretchered off injured during the match.

Teams:

Yadah FC: T Dube, W Kalongonda, B Chikwinya, J Dzingai, D Dauda, B Mapfumo, W Kamudyariwa, J Sibanda (M Chiwara 49'), R Mutuma, M Demera, L Mavunga

Chapungu: R Mazingi, C Mativenga, R Sibanda, B Mbavarira, T Ndhlovu, C Kwaramba, L Genti (P Marufu 65'), M Mavuto, B Sahondo, I Nyoni, A Tavarwisa

Yadah FC . . . (0) 1

Chapungu . . .(0) 0