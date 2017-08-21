Zimbabwe: I Am Now Born-Again, Says Samaita

Mutare-based musician Brian Samaita says he is now into gospel music and is planning to release inspirational songs with positive messages.

Samaita, who has released four secular music albums, said he had found himself and was now born-again. He said although his fourth album Kumaziva Ndadzoka contained secular music, it was blessed by South Africa-based Malawian prophet, Shepherd Bushiri.

An engineer by profession, Samaita poured his heart out on how he found Jesus Christ courtesy of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) founder.

"I am known as a secular musician, but the truth is that I have found God," he said.

"Prophet Bushiri changed my life. He made me have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ... I couldn't have released the last album without relying heavily on my faith. When I have doubts, he comforts me. When I am weak, he gives me strength."

Two weeks ago, Samaita gave a vintage act when he performed at the Goodness and Mercy Ministries' Spiritual Spectacles crusade in Mutare. Murudzwa and Blessing Shumba also performed at the all-night miracle service.

With four albums -- Nemiwo Munazvo, Murodzi Wepfungwa, Tsono and Kumaziva Ndadzoka -- under his belt, the businessman-cum-musician said it was high time he released a gospel album.

"I am planning to release an album where I will work with fellow gospel musicians. I want to thank God for the transformation and a gospel album will be one way of doing it," he said.

Samaita said apart from his music, there had been some transformation in his business from the day he received Jesus.

"The way I run my business has changed since the time I was introduced to the Lord by Prophet Bushiri," he said.

Samaita said he goes to South Africa every fortnight to attend Prophet Bushiri's services.

He said the song Jerusarema off the album Kumaziva Ndadzoka which features gospel diva Agatha Murudzwa was doing very well.