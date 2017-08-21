20 August 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Matemadanda Freed On Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

By By Desmond Chingarande

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association secretary general Victor Matemadanda was yesterday freed on $200 bail after spending three nights in custody for allegedly insulting President Robert Mugabe.

Harare provincial magistrate Elisha Singano ordered Matemadanda to report once every Friday at CID Law and Order section in Gokwe, not to interfere with state witnesses and to reside at his given address.

He will be back in court on September 1.

Matemadanda was released after the police unsuccessfully applied to have him detained for a longer period, claiming they wanted to search for subversive material at his Gokwe home.

Allegations against the former liberation war fighter were that on a date unknown to the state but between July 29 to August 3 this year, he addressed a press conference in Harare and intentionally made a statement aimed at causing disaffection among defence forces.

Matemadanda is said to have challenged Mugabe's assertion that the military must not meddle in politics.

He also said an interview by army commander Constantino Chiwenga carried by the Sunday Mail where he described Higher and Tertiary Educaton minister Jonathan Moyo as a security threat represented the sentiment among war veterans.

The state alleges the utterances were widely quoted and published in both electronic and print media.

The prosecutor said the statements had the potential to induce defence forces to either withhold their service, loyalty, allegiance or to incite them to commit breaches of discipline.

Zimbabwe

Will Grace Mugabe Ever Return to South Africa?

The scene has been set for a protracted legal battle between the South African Government and Gabriella Engels, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.