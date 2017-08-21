ZIMBABWEAN golfer Scott Vincent carded his second consecutive round of four-under-par 68, moving himself right into contention on day three for the $1,14 million at the Fiji International at Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course yesterday.

After going through his front nine at one-par, Vincent, who is searching for his maiden Asian Tour win, hit a birdie run when he made four birdies on the back of nine against just one bogey to finish the penultimate round on seven-under-par 209.

Vincent said he was pleased with how he managed to keep up the momentum after getting his round off to a promising start with a birdie on the first hole.

"I started well with a birdie on the first. It's always nice to get to a quick start like that. I just felt like I played really solid. I hit a lot of greens and fairways and I put myself in a lot of good positions. I put myself in under-par and ended up with a four-under. It was a good day," he said.

After a dream maiden season as a professional in which he was named the Rookie of the Year on the Asian Tour, Vincent said he was looking to finish the year on a high note after a difficult start to his campaign this year.

"The season on the Asian Tour has been pretty slow. I played really well last year but this year, it hasn't been as good but hopefully we're headed to some good form and we can finish the season well. It's a good position to be in right now so hopefully I can finish off well and cap a good result tomorrow," he said.

The 25-year-old rising star will start the final round, three shots behind Australian Wade Ormsby, who rode on a hot putter to sign for the day's lowest round of six-under-par 66 and grabbed the outright lead by one shot with a three-day total of 10-under-par 206.

Australian Jason Norris, who held a share of the overnight lead, carded a 70, to sit in second place, while countryman James Marchesani stayed a further shot back in third on 208.

Vincent, on the other hand, is tied at fourth place alongside Australian duo of Peter Wilson (70) and Scott Hend (72), while overnight co-leader Gavin Green of Malaysia returned with a 73 to slip to tied-seventh on 210.

The Fiji International is tri-sanctioned for the first time by the Asian Tour, European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia.