21 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Akhator Fires d'Tigress to Afrobasket Quarter Finals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dotun Omisakin

Lagos — Nigerian National Women basketball team, D'Tigress yesterday booked a place in the quarter finals at the ongoing Afrobasket in Bamako Mali as they won their third consecutive match 106-72 against the Egyptians.

Evelyn Akhator shone like a million stars as she provided the needed platform on which the team built their victory.

The Dallas Wings player scored 24points, 5 assists and another impressive 13 rebounds against a more physically imposing Egyptian side.

Also, dependable Ezinne stepped up her display to record 18points, 3 assists and 5 rebounds during her 24:08 minutes' stint on the court.

Adding salt to their opponent's injury, Nyingifa Atonye continued her resurgence after a sloppy opening game registering 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 15 points.

A breakdown of the four quarters saw the Sam Vincent led team ending the first quarter with a 20-15 points lead before scoring 30 more points in the second quarter against their opponents who could only manage 14 more points.

The team extended their lead to 79-49 at the end of the third quarter before hitting the 100 point mark as they emerged with a personal competition record of 106.

Reacting at the post match press conference, Akhator described the D'Tigress team as a young side with the ability to dominate offensively and defensively which according to her is a plus.

"I just came out to play and try to get better every other day. I think me getting used to the plays and the court and getting the trust from my teammates really helped me." She said.

The team will observe Monday (today) as a rest day before facing Guinea on Tuesday in their fourth group game.

